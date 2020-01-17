Avalanche at Alpine Meadows Leaves One Dead, One Injured

This story is still developing and will be updated with more information.

Following heavy snow after a storm moved through the Lake Tahoe area Thursday, an avalanche struck the Alpine Meadows Ski Resort Friday morning around 10:15 a.m. The Placer County Sheriff's Department confirmed one fatality and said another victim sustained serious injuries.

The Sheriff's Department said search and rescue teams called off the search at 12:50 p.m. after confirming there were no other potential victims. Alpine Meadows is located just south of the Squaw Valley resort, northwest of Lake Tahoe.