Trump Impeachment Trial, Jerry Brown Podcast, MLK Speech

Impeachment Moves to U.S. Senate

On Thursday, seven House Democrats walked to the U.S. Senate to hand deliver two articles of impeachment against President Trump. The articles were read aloud by California congressman Adam Schiff, one of the lawmakers selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to manage and prosecute the case against the president. The trial is expected to start in earnest next week. But it’s unclear if the Republican-led chamber will vote to approve hearing from additional witnesses or consider new evidence. Also this week, six Democratic presidential candidates debated in Des Moines, Iowa, where in less than three weeks, primary voters will cast their ballots. Meanwhile, a new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California released this week shows Bernie Sanders with a slim lead over Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren among likely primary voters in the Golden State.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, politics and government correspondent, KQED

Ron Elving, senior Washington correspondent, NPR

‘The Political Mind of Jerry Brown’

Few politicians have had such an enduring impact on California as Jerry Brown. He’s the longest serving governor in California history, serving a total of four terms, starting with his election in 1974 when he was just 36 years old. Brown was also mayor of Oakland, a state attorney general and a three-time presidential candidate, in his roughly 50-year political career. Now, a new KQED podcast explores his remarkable life and political thinking through dozens of hours of interviews recorded with the iconic leader and those who know him best.

Guests:

Guy Marzorati, politics and government reporter, KQED

Newly Discovered Recording of Anti-Vietnam War MLK Speech

On Monday, the nation will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The slain civil rights leader would have turned 91 this past Wednesday. In 1967, exactly one year before his assassination in Memphis, as protests against the Vietnam War gripped the nation, King delivered a speech at the Riverside Church in New York City. He explained why he opposed the war, such as the devastating toll it was taking on poor black communities. Now, more than 50 years later, a newly discovered recording of King’s “Beyond Vietnam” speech has been discovered and made publicly available for a new generation to hear.