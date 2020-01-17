Many Paradise Homes Rebuilt Bigger Than Before Fire

Gov. Newsom Delivers FEMA Trailers to East Oakland

Governor Gavin Newsom has spent the week visiting homeless service providers in Grass Valley, San Diego, Los Angeles and Fresno. This week's "homeless tour kicks off his ambitious agenda to address the state’s growing homeless crisis. Newsom says the state plans on using a hundred FEMA trailers to provide temporary shelter and services to the homeless. The first 15 travel trailers will house between 50 and 70 people in East Oakland.

Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED

Immigration Officials Can Continue to Separate Families for Many Reasons

A federal judge in San Diego will meet with Trump administration lawyers and the ACLU to oversee continuing efforts to reunite the more than 5,500 migrant families who’ve been separated by immigration officials at the U.S.-Mexico border. Earlier this week, the same judge ruled that the government may continue separating families for a number of reasons.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

Officials Apologize for Destroying Garden that Straddles Border

CBP officials in San Diego is apologizing for the destruction of a garden along the border fence with Mexico last week.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler, KPBS

Many Paradise Homes Rebuilt Bigger Than Before Camp Fire

The town of Paradise is rebuilding 14 months after the Camp Fire killed 85 residents and destroyed 11-thousand homes. The process is raising questions about whether Paradise will remain the affordable community that was before the fire.

Reporter: Lily Jamali, The California Report co-host