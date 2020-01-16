Orange County Homeless Dispute Continues

In Orange County, the fate of unhoused people are at the center of a long-simmering legal dispute between the city of Santa Ana and some of its Orange County neighbors that’s heading to federal court. Santa Ana is accusing the county and three other cities of dumping unhoused people within its borders

Reporter: Darrell Satzman, KCRW

Proposed Bill Allows Absences For Mental Health

It’s common for students to be released from school if they have physical health problems, like a high fever or stomach ache, but California students could soon be allowed excused absences from school for mental and behavioral health issues.

Reporter: Katrina Schwartz, KQED

Prop 47 Could Keep Thousands Out Of Prison

A criminal justice reform measure passed by California voters in 2014 is saving the state a record 122 million dollars a year on prisons. The change has let California end its use of out-of-state, private prisons entirely.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED