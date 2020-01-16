Clinton's Impeachment Ended This Man's Congressional Career, and Started Adam Schiff's

And that started the movement toward impeachment.

Rogan, a Republican, was elected in 1996 with 50.1% of the vote to represent the 27th congressional district in Los Angeles. The district was becoming more Democratic, and then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich took Rogan aside to tell him he could vote against the articles of impeachment if he was concerned about potential political backlash back home.

But Rogan said he thought, based on the evidence, that voting yes was the right thing to do, despite the political consequences.

"So I knew ahead of time, I knew way back then, that it was going to cost me my seat," Rogan said. "I was under no illusions that this was gonna be a popular thing."

Rogan said he was actually surprised the House passed the articles of impeachment, crediting South Bay Republican Rep. Tom Campbell for helping to convince moderate Republicans to vote yes.

Rogan said he did not lobby Gingrich to make him an impeachment manager and had no idea he would be chosen.