UC Berkeley Ordered to Pay Student Workers Who'd Been Underpaid for Years

The decision came more than two years after the UC Berkeley chapter of UAW 2865, the union representing academic student employees at the University of California, filed a complaint alleging that because the instructors weren't employed at 25% below full time (or 10 hours a week), they didn't get benefits like free tuition or other fee waivers negotiated under a collective bargaining agreement inked in 2000.

Most of the instructors were undergraduates employed at 20% below full time — putting those benefits just out of reach, Kavitha Iyengar, UAW 2865 president, said Wednesday.

"It's really not just about making sure that people can work and attend school. Public education is supposed to be something that everyone can access," she said. "And that's only possible if you have jobs like this to pay for your tuition."