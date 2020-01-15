CalBright President Resigns Unexpectedly

In 2018, California launched Calbright, a tuition-free, purely online community college that offers courses in coding, cybersecurity and information technology. Now, Calbright is looking for a new leader after CEO Heather Hiles unexpectedly resigned. Hiles was in the role for less than one year.

Reporter: Katrina Schwartz, KQED

California Attorney General Intervenes to Ensure Cities Build Housing

The state Attorney General is intervening in a lawsuit against the Bay Area city of San Mateo for blocking a proposed condo complex. AG Xavier Becerra intends to defend a decades-old state law designed to encourage the construction of affordable housing by preventing cities from rejecting projects that comply with their general plan.

Reporter: Peter Jon Shuler, KQED

State Law Results in More Women on Corporate Boards

What should the government do, if anything, to make sure women have more clout in the corporate world? There’s a new law in California requiring publicly-traded companies to have at least one woman on their corporate boards or faces fines starting at $100,000 dollars. The law is already showing results.

Guest: Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, 2020 Women on Boards