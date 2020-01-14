Are Luxury Dorms for Adults a Solution for Housing?
Are Luxury Dorms for Adults a Solution for Housing?

Sonja Hutson
 (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

San Jose will soon be home to the largest co-living development in the country. Think luxury dorms for adults: private rooms, shared spaces. A company called Starcity has approval to build more than 800 bedrooms, all under one roof. It may sound like one of a list of solutions to the region’s affordable housing crisis, but as KQED’s Sonja Hutson reports, it’s not.

