Rain and Some Snow in Bay Area Forecast (Plus, More Snow in the Sierra)

You want rain, Bay Area? It's coming, along with a possible dusting of snow.

A moderate winter storm is expected to drop 0.5 to 2 inches of rain on the Bay Area from Wednesday to Thursday, including snow in some of the region's highest elevations, meteorologists say.

The storm will move in Wednesday night, with most of the rainfall expected Thursday morning, said Spencer Tangen, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service's San Francisco Bay Area office.

"It definitely could impact the morning commute on Thursday as we get that band of moderate to heavy rain moving through," Tangen said.