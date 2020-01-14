California Foresters Reflect On Australian Bushfires
California Foresters Reflect On Australian Bushfires

KQED News Staff
Firefighters struggle against the strong wind in an effort to secure nearby houses from bushfires near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales on Dec. 31, 2019. (Saeed Khan/AFP/via Getty Images)

Should Cities Be Sued For Failing To Address Homelessness?

Homelessness has become so bad in so many places in California that cities Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed a Homelessness task force.  The task force is recommending that cities and counties  be sued if they don’t address the issue by building more housing.
Reporter: Chris Nichols, Capital Public Radio

Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Dive Boat Owners

The families of four victims of last year’s dive boat fire off the Santa Barbara Coast have filed wrongful death claims against the boat’s owners. The families’ lawyers allege the dive boat Conception violated a number of safety regulations.
Reporter: Elly Yu, KPCC

California Foresters Reflect On Australian Wildfires

Australia’s bushfires have  scorched forests and farmlands, destroying thousands of homes. At least 28 people have died so far  as well as hundreds of millions of wild and domestic animals.
These Australian mega-blazes are reminiscent of California's recent tragic history with wildfires.
Guest: Malcom North, Researcher, U.S. Forest Service

