Gov. Gavin Newsom's new state budget proposal allocates $50 million to support California's "no kill" policy for shelter dogs and cats.

While the state has had a policy goal in place that no "healthy, treatable animal be euthanized," this grant would put real money behind keeping shelter animals alive.

The proposed budget specifies that this budget item is for dogs and cats.

Newsom's former pet, Potter the Otter, was not available for comment.