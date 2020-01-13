New Tariffs Threaten Wine Importers in California

Some in California’s wine industry are calling it the worst thing to happen to them since Prohibition. The Trump Administration wants to slap a 100 percent tariff on European wine imports. That's in retaliation for a French tax on U-S tech companies like Google. We learn more about how the tariff could affect Californians whose livelihoods depend on wine.

Guest: Paul Young, Los Angeles wine importer

How Would $1.5 Billion Help Fight Homelessness?

On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his 222 billion dollar state budget for the coming fiscal year. His proposal includes nearly $1.5 billion in new money to fight homelessness. The Governor wants a lot of that funding to pay rent for homeless people once they find a place to live.

Census Recruits Thousands of Workers in California

In preparation for this year’s 2020 U.S. Census, the Census Bureau is hiring tens of thousands of temporary workers in California. The Bureau is holding hiring fairs across the state. But in an immigrant heavy state like California, it’s hard to overcome people’s anxieties about working for the federal government.

Appeals Court Rules Cities Must Comply with Sanctuary State Law

The California Court of Appeal ruled last week that a state law limiting police collaboration with federal immigration authorities does not interfere with a city's right to make its own laws.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley, KQED