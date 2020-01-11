When Iran Makes Headlines, Iranian Americans Find Themselves Having to Explain

Getting to sit with Karim over tea in her kitchen was therapeutic. She put words to the psychological weight this week has placed on so many of us. We're asked to explain current events while carrying 40 years of baggage that we don't always acknowledge, or even realize is there.

Here's part of our conversation:

Karim: We have been affected by the news, and the way that Iran comes to us is through these rather negative news headlines. So imagine for most Americans, that's all they know. They don't have a story of eating with their grandmother or seeing their family on a Skype chat, or they don't have a memory of traveling to Iran.

We're affected by the idea that we're expected to explain things. And we don't have enough everyday experience with that. Especially you and I, who were born here. It's one thing if you went to school and you have access to Persian language media.

Part of it is we've absorbed the long, recycled playback loop of Iran in the negative. So whether we are aware of it or not, we might actually have subdued some of our own Iranian identification because all you see is negative stuff.

Jamali: I definitely feel that. My whole life has been post-hostage crisis. And the playback loop you're talking about is bombs being dropped or scary-looking religious leaders on television, and I have found I have compartmentalized that. I kind of put it in a box and leave it somewhere every day and don't really revisit it until moments like this.

Karim: So just in the last few days, I was interviewed for two television pieces.

And while I was speaking, in the background were images of bombs dropping and images of mass crowds in Iran waving their fists. And while those events might be taking place there, they're superimposed with me speaking. So suddenly, I feel like I'm in the playback loop along with those images, which are the same images of 40 years ago.