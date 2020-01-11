BART's New Police Chief Wants Riders to Feel Safe — and Gets a Reminder That Many Don't

Just as Alvarez finished speaking, a woman approached and said, "I have a complaint."

Cheryl Willner, 67, of Dublin, had just gotten off a train to transfer to one going to San Francisco International Airport. She was on her way to her job as a flight attendant for American Airlines. It wasn't clear she knew she was addressing BART's chief of police as she recounted her trip from the East Bay.

"This guy got on, a homeless guy, and he had like four paper bags with," Willner said. "He just got on and plopped them down. And he started talking to himself and changing his clothes and blowing his nose. ... I got up and moved to the next car back."

The man followed her, she told Alvarez.

"I was looking to make sure he didn't come back, and then he came back," Willner told Alvarez. "And then he started going off, 'You're looking at me. You're doing this, you're doing that.' I can't even tell you what he said. I just looked down at my phone, and then I called my husband and was on the phone with my husband for 15 minutes."

The man got off at Embarcadero Station, Willner said, but she was still shaken by the experience.

"I will never take BART again, ever," Willner said.

"I'm 67 years old, and I can't do this ever again," she said, "I've been here for 10 years, and I don't feel safe. You know, I know you guys are trying. I know you can't be everywhere. But this is not OK."

"Sorry to hear that," Alvarez said. "Sorry you had to experience that on your way to work. I hope you give us another shot."

He offered to talk to Willner privately and give her some "safety tips" that might be useful.

"We have a BART Watch app that you could get direct-lined to our dispatch center," the chief said. "You could report stuff. ..."

Willner interrupted.

"You know what, I do that every single frickin' day on my job," she said. "I don't want to have to do that in my hometown. It's not OK. That's all."

She added: "You're very nice, Officer Alvarez — you are. I'm sorry to be complaining."

"That's all right," Alvarez said. "I want to hear that. I need to know that kind of stuff so I know where to deploy my resources and understand what's happening and what the riders are seeing and experiencing."

He ended by saying he hoped Willner would give BART "another opportunity to give you a better ride."

"We'll see," Willner said.