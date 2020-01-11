‘Not Golden Anymore’: More Middle- and Low-Income Residents Are Leaving California

“Moves relate to relative employment situation and they do relate to costs and amenities,” said Eddie Hunsinger, a demographer with the state Department of Finance. “They also, too, move at different stages of life. It’s generally a mix of factors going into migration.”

Hunsinger added that even when people are leaving the state in droves, there is still a steady flow of people moving into California.

Randa Moore, who used to live in Santa Rosa, said the number one reason she left for Florida was the cost of living.

“We were working 10-16 hours a day, seven days a week, every holiday, and were still struggling to buy groceries,” she said.

Now, Moore rents a three-bedroom home with a pool for $1,400 a month and has money to spare.

“The difference is in the thousands of dollars and hours working,” she said. “We don’t make California money anymore, but we actually have more money at the end of the month.

“Do I miss it?” she asked. “I miss what it used to be. Before the industries were destroyed as well as the middle class. It seems it’s become a two-class system; the haves and the have-nots. The poor have no chance to survive.”

Housing Crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom has committed $1.75 billion to fund new building projects to tackle California’s housing crisis. In October, he signed various housing bills, including one that capped rent increases and stifled evictions.

“We’re living in the wealthiest as well as the poorest state in America,” Newsom said when he signed the bills. “Cost of living. It is the issue that defines more issues than any other issue in this state.”

Between 2010 and 2017, the median cost of a home in California doubled; in the Bay Area, it tripled.

“About 32% of households in California can afford to buy a median-priced home, which is around $600,000,” said Oscar Wei, a senior economist at the California Association of Realtors. “Compared to 2012, we were at 52% (across the state). In San Francisco and San Mateo only 12% or 13% of residents can afford to buy a median-priced home there.”

In San Francisco, a median-priced home costs around $1.5 million.

Wei said states with a low cost of living or no income tax can tempt people by offering wages that aren’t quite middle class in California, but would put them above average elsewhere.

“In California, to buy a median price home it requires an income of $100,000,” he said. “In Arizona, you can buy a median-priced home with an income of $50-$60,000.”

While Wei does not expect housing prices to drop the way they did at the end of the last decade, when the housing bubble burst, he does anticipate price drops in the next five to 10 years if the housing crisis isn’t addressed.

“We have been seeing some companies leaving So Cal and the Bay Area,” said Wei. “Toyota and Nissan left Southern California, and home prices might have slowed down but they haven’t dropped really significantly.

“If the housing affordability issue isn’t addressed in the next five to 10 years, we will see companies starting to move out,” he said. However, he didn’t think enough companies would move out over a short enough period to truly tumble housing prices.

“After all,” he said, “California is a good place to live. It’s the cost that is an issue.”

‘The State Pushed Us Out’

Pat Tollefson, who said her great-great-grandfather, Joseph Fredrick Snyder, was an early settler of Salinas in the 1860s, moved to Washington state with her husband three years ago, after spending her first 60 years in California.

“We love California, but the state pushed us out,” she wrote on Facebook in a message to The Salinas Californian.

“The first year [we were in Washington], our Prius California renewal registration was due at a cost of $290, but we transferred the registration to Washington state at a cost of $63,” she said. “That was just one surprise benefit!”

Tollefson said they found the cost of purchasing a home, as well as utilities, were lower than they had paid in California. The lower cost of living combined with their access to nature has helped lower their stress.

Salinas realtor Chris Barrera has worked for Windermere Valley Properties for five years. In the last few years, he has seen more and more clients cite cost of living as a main reason for leaving California.