California 2020 Budget, Iranian Americans, 49ers in Playoffs

California’s New State Budget

Earlier today, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a $222 billion state budget for 2020. Among the top funding priorities is fighting the surging homeless crisis. The new budget earmarks 750 million dollars in funds to pay for rent and immediate housing assistance for homeless people at the local and state level. That’s in addition to an executive order Newsom signed Wednesday, allowing state land to be made available for emergency homeless shelters.Since taking office last year, the governor has also championed cutting health care costs and prescription drug prices.This year’s budget includes a proposal to create California’s own line of generic drugs by negotiating directly with drug makers.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, politics and government correspondent, KQED

U.S.-Iran Conflict Takes a Toll on Iranian Americans

Southern California is home to hundreds of thousands of people of Iranian descent, the largest concentration in the U.S. and outside of Iran. This past week has been particularly trying for them, beginning with the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike last Friday ordered by President Trump. Iran retaliated this week by firing more than a dozen missiles at two U.S. military bases in Iraq housing American troops. On Wednesday morning, President Trump addressed the nation about the attack, saying that no troops were injured and that a new round of economic sanctions would be imposed on Iran. While war with Iran seems unlikely - for now at least - tension abounds for Iranian Americans, dozens of whom in the past week were detained at airports and other ports of entry where border agents, in some instances, allegedly queried their political and religious beliefs.

Guests:

Shokooh Miry, Iranian American psychologist and former board chair, National Iranian American Council

Dornaz Memarzia, Iranian American community member

Dominant San Francisco 49ers Reach Playoffs

Tomorrow, the San Francisco 49ers hope to continue their push to the Super Bowl with a victory against the Minnesota Vikings. The number one seed 49ers ended their regular season with 13 victories and just 3 losses, anchored by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his single season, career high 27 touchdowns. It’s also the first time in his six-year career that he’s reached the playoffs as a starter, bouncing back from an injury that sidelined him much of last season. And it’s the first time ever that the 49ers will battle teams in the playoffs at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.