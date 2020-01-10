State Budget Preview with Assemblyman Phil Ting
Political Breakdown

State Budget Preview with Assemblyman Phil Ting

28 min
Marisa LagosScott Shafer
Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos.  (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

The California legislature returns and Governor Gavin Newsom prepares to release his state budget plan. Marisa and Scott discuss new bills on housing and wildfires, and what to watch for in Newsom's spending plan (0:12). Then, Assembly Budget Committee chair Phil Ting joins to discuss his family's political history in China and Taiwan, finding his life purpose in college, and his thoughts on SB 50, PG&E, and solutions to the state's homeless crisis (6:35).

