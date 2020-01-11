In his runs for attorney general and governor, Brown ignores the conventional wisdom of political consultants; relying instead on his own political mind and small team. Back in the governor's office, Brown blocks out criticism from his own party and carries out painful budget cuts in the face of a massive deficit.
The Political Mind of Jerry Brown
Think for Myself
23 min
California Gov. Jerry Brown points to a chart that shows dollar amounts in the millions that were cut from the State's budget following a bill signing on March 24, 2011 in Sacramento, California. ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
