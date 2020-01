Protesters in the Bay Area and across the country are turning out to demonstrate against further U.S. military action against Iran.

With the recent saber-rattling and outright acts of war between the U.S. and Iran, it is looking ominously like a run up to war.

Market Street probably won't yet be filled with protesters like in 2003, but maybe the mistakes of the Iraq War will head off another tragic and unforgivable blunder.