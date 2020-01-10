Demonstrators Rally in Cities Across the Bay Area in National Mobilization Against War With Iran
Demonstrators Rally in Cities Across the Bay Area in National Mobilization Against War With Iran

Matthew Green
A demonstrator waits for a critical mass to form in the early evening on Thursday, Jan. 9 in downtown San Francisco, at the beginning of a rally against U.S. military involvement in Iran. (Michelle Wiley/KQED)

KQED will be updating this post throughout the evening.

From Fairfield to Pacifica, anti-war activists are taking to the streets in at least 16 cities across the Bay Area on Thursday evening, as part of nationwide demonstrations against military conflict with Iran.

Organized by a coalition of progressive groups — including Win Without War, MoveOn, Indivisible, Vets About Face and the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) — the more than 60 planned rallies across the country come a week after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and days since Iran retaliated with missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq.

"In the wake of the Trump administration's reckless assassination of Iranian General Soleimani, and threats to escalate conflict, activists carrying a 'no war' message will urge restraint and that the United States avoid yet another unnecessary, costly war of choice in the Middle East," organizers said in a statement.

By early Thursday evening, as many as 300 protesters had gathered near Montgomery BART Station in downtown San Francisco, carrying signs and chanting “no war” as speakers addressed the crowd.

"This kind of thing cannot continue at all," said Susan Binder, a teacher at El Cerrito High School. "I'm a high school teacher, I don't want to see my young students killed in another war.

By 6:30 p.m., most demonstrators at the San Francisco rally had dispersed. Rallies in a number of other cities were also short-lived, and some sparsely attended, including one in Menlo Park, which drew some 25 participants.

Thursday's demonstrations follow actions that took place across the country last Saturday, including a march in San Francisco that drew hundreds of protesters.

KQED's Michelle Wiley contributed to this report.

