Demonstrators Rally in Cities Across the Bay Area in National Mobilization Against War With Iran

By early Thursday evening, as many as 300 protesters had gathered near Montgomery BART Station in downtown San Francisco, carrying signs and chanting “no war” as speakers addressed the crowd.

"This kind of thing cannot continue at all," said Susan Binder, a teacher at El Cerrito High School. "I'm a high school teacher, I don't want to see my young students killed in another war.

By 6:30 p.m., most demonstrators at the San Francisco rally had dispersed. Rallies in a number of other cities were also short-lived, and some sparsely attended, including one in Menlo Park, which drew some 25 participants.

Thursday's demonstrations follow actions that took place across the country last Saturday, including a march in San Francisco that drew hundreds of protesters.

KQED's Michelle Wiley contributed to this report.