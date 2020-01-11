Holy Water
Search
X
Donate
The Political Mind of Jerry Brown

Holy Water

22 min
Scott Shafer
Jerry Brown with Mother Teresa in 1988.  (Courtesy: Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr.)

After six years in the political "wilderness," Jerry Brown returns to politics in the early 1990’s, fighting against the influence of money and swearing off big contributions. But by the end of his career, he questions demands for more transparency and the rejection of certain donations, returning to an old saying of his father’s: “you can’t sprinkle holy water on campaign money."

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.