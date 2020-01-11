After six years in the political "wilderness," Jerry Brown returns to politics in the early 1990’s, fighting against the influence of money and swearing off big contributions. But by the end of his career, he questions demands for more transparency and the rejection of certain donations, returning to an old saying of his father’s: “you can’t sprinkle holy water on campaign money."
The Political Mind of Jerry Brown
Holy Water
22 min
Jerry Brown with Mother Teresa in 1988. (Courtesy: Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr.)
