Brown takes office in 1975, with a guiding vision: what can I do that would not be done, but for me? That means taking on issues that had previously been unaddressed, like collective bargaining rights for California’s farmworkers, and bringing new faces and ideas into state government. And when Brown thinks he has used his gubernatorial power to the fullest, he turns his attention to the highest office in the land. But along the way, his go-it-alone approach ruffles more than a few feathers.