The Political Mind of Jerry Brown

Ins and Outs

28 min
Scott Shafer
Jerry Brown in the early 1970's. (Courtesy of the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr.)

Jerry Brown’s political ambitions could not have come from less humble beginnings. A conversation overheard in the governor’s mansion sparks his political interest, and his father’s crushing defeat to Ronald Reagan illuminates the guiding principle for his political rise: politics is a struggle between those in and out of power. Brown’s weapon of choice against the ins? Political reform. 

