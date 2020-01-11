Jerry Brown’s political ambitions could not have come from less humble beginnings. A conversation overheard in the governor’s mansion sparks his political interest, and his father’s crushing defeat to Ronald Reagan illuminates the guiding principle for his political rise: politics is a struggle between those in and out of power. Brown’s weapon of choice against the ins? Political reform.
The Political Mind of Jerry Brown
Ins and Outs
28 min
Jerry Brown in the early 1970's. (Courtesy of the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr.)
Sponsored
News
Stay in touch. Sign up for our daily newsletter.