Before Jerry Brown was a political chessmaster, he was a political novice. He grows up in a world apart from the political rise of his father, Governor Pat Brown, and enters the Jesuit novitiate to study for the priesthood. But in 1960, he gives his father some political advice that nearly derails Pat’s career. In the process, Brown learns that the world of politics is very different from the world of ideas.
The Political Mind of Jerry Brown
The Novice
24 min
California governor Pat Brown (front left) with his family after his 1959 inauguration. His son, Jerry Brown, stands behind him. (Courtesy of The Office of Governor Jerry Brown)
