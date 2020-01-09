Veterans View Events In The Middle East With Alarm

Some veterans are alarmed at how events in the Middle East are unfolding. Paul Cox is a Vietnam vet with Veterans for Peace in Berkeley. He says the US killing of Iran's top general last Friday was an attempt by President Trump to rally political support during the impeachment process.

Muslim Organizations Speak Out Against Military Actions In Iran

California is home to the largest population of Iranians and Iranian-Americans outside of that nation. Yesterday, five local Muslim organizations gathered in Los Angeles to speak out against military actions in Iran, which have caused anxiety in some parts of the Muslim-American community.

Explaining Iran While Carrying 40 Years of Baggage

when Iran makes international headlines, Iranian-Amerians are asked about what they think, what they know, and what might come next. Persis Karim, is an Iranian-American writer and professor at San Francisco State, She and Lily Jamali talked about their shared experience of facing their complicated identities.

Guest: Persis Karim, Director Of Iranian Diaspora Studies at San Francisco State University