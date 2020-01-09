After Year of Delay, Contra Costa County Sheriff Releases Investigation of Dishonest Deputy

Contra Costa County has been a key battleground in the legal fight over Senate Bill 1421, the police transparency law that went into effect last January. Now, after a year of delay and litigation, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office has released the first disciplinary record regarding a deputy.

On Nov. 24, 2016, Vacaville police arrested Deputy Christopher Spadaro for drunk driving after he sped away from officers and then abruptly pulled into a parking lot and shut off all his car lights.

When questioned by a Contra Costa County Sheriff’s internal affairs investigator about whether he had been trying to evade police, Spadaro said, “I would never fathom doing such a thing to create, uh, you know, an issue for an officer,” according to a transcript of the interview.

Spadaro told Vacaville police he had only had one beer, but he refused to take a breathalyzer test. A blood test confirmed his blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit, records show.

The Sheriff’s Office internal investigation found that Spadaro lied about his drinking during that encounter. Spadaro had also put paper license plates on his car in order to avoid paying the Benicia-Martinez Bridge toll during his commute.