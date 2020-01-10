For Seasoned Bay Area Anti-War Activists, Latest Demonstrations Are Deja Vu All Over Again

Benjamin, 67, who co-founded the women’s peace group CODEPINK in 2002, helped organize last weekend's march in San Francisco in response to the recent U.S. military drone attack that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. And she's likely to be a visible presence Thursday evening, when thousands of demonstrators throughout the Bay Area — and in other cities across the country — are expected to take to the streets in opposition to U.S. military conflict with Iran.

The anti-war movement, which grew formidable in the lead-up to the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003 — with the Bay Area serving as the base for major organizing efforts — is now having to rebuild itself largely from scratch, Benjamin said.

“I have memories of organizing large demonstrations even during the 1991 Gulf War. And then in the lead up to Iraq, we had massive numbers of people coming out in the Bay Area,” she said. “[But] we're just getting started now because the anti-war movement has really crumbled. And that goes back to the election of Barack Obama when people thought he was going to get us out of the wars, when there were other issues that took people's attention, like the financial crisis, and more recently, the climate crisis.”

She added, “And then there's also the fact that we've been in these wars now for almost 20 years, and it's hard to get people mobilized when it becomes sort of the norm to know that your country is at war.”

This strikes particularly true for younger Americans, who have grown up with U.S. military conflicts perpetually playing in the background, Benjamin noted.

“It’s like a low-grade infection that you learn to live with,” she said. "But it shouldn’t be that way.”

In spite of that, Benjamin was heartened by the significant turnout at last Saturday's actions, which she said were organized within 48 hours and drew thousands of people, old and young, who took to the streets in more than 80 cities across the country.

“San Francisco was among the biggest. We were really proud of the people of the Bay Area who came out in large numbers,” she said, noting solid representation from both the old guard and younger faces from new groups like the Democratic Socialists of America and About Face. “We feel like the only way we're going to be able to stop another war is if we really show a lot of public opposition, and quickly.”

Richard Becker, the western region coordinator of the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism – or ANSWER – Coalition, which helped organize Saturday's events, said he was pleasantly surprised by how quickly demonstrations spread across the country.

“In a way, we got a much bigger response this past Saturday than we did at the beginning of the Iraq anti-war movement of 2002-2003,” said Becker, 72, noting that early demonstrations back then were relatively small but mushroomed as the prospect of war grew closer.