A surge in electric scooters on city streets has led to a dramatic increase in the number of injuries, with a rate of head injury double that of cyclists, according to a UCSF study.

The study found an 82% increase in scooter-related injuries from 2017 to 2018, the dawn of the e-scooter age locally.

And here we thought the sidewalk clutter of electric rental scooters was the problem . . .