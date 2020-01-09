First, the Rise of the E-Scooter. And Now, the Rise of the E-Scooter Injury

Beyond the sudden spike in the overall number of riders hurt in scooter mishaps, the study published Wednesday in the January edition of JAMA Surgery noted that 32% of the cases in 2018 involved head injuries. That's double the rate at which cyclists suffer head injuries in crashes.

Dr. Benjamin Breyer, a UCSF urologist and a study co-author, said the rate of head injuries is especially concerning. He and his fellow researchers said in their analysis that e-scooter firms "should facilitate and encourage helmet use by increasing helmet access."

The UCSF statistics align roughly with earlier research that has shown high rates of head injuries and very low helmet use among scooter riders.

The analysis notes in passing two prior studies — the first from Southern California, a second using data from three unidentified trauma centers — that estimated just 2% to 4% of injured scooter riders were wearing helmets when they were hurt.

A third study not referenced in the UCSF report reviewed the cases of 190 scooter riders injured in Austin, Texas, during a three-month period in 2018. It found just one of the riders was using a helmet.

"There's a lot of positives about the scooters," Breyer said in an interview Tuesday. "It promotes active commuting, which is good for your health. It's good for the environment. It's good for traffic congestion. But I think helmet distribution and helmet usage needs to be made more convenient. People just need to understand that when trauma happens with scooters, very frequently head trauma is involved, and that can lead to very serious long-term consequences."

The Micromobility Coalition, a trade group founded by Lime and Uber, said in a statement that UCSF's analysis “is an appreciated addition to the information available." The statement added that e-scooter firms are "promoting helmet use through their apps, online channels, demonstration events, and helmet distribution."

In a separate statement, Lime noted that it has given away 250,000 helmets and is partnering with helmet makers to offer half-priced safety headgear.