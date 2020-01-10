Transgender Prisoners Transition in Lockup: 'Becoming More and More of Me'

Patience said she had been homeless for nearly four years when she committed the crimes — first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and cruelty to a child — that sent her to prison at 20.

"I really have a hard time reconciling that I did something like that,” she said. “It seemed like I could have stopped everything and I didn't — like my heart was too cold to do it."

She’d do anything she could to change the past: "That was a damaging tragedy that ruined a whole lot of lives, and I was directly responsible."

Prison was no place to be openly transgender. Two rapes in less than two years forced her into the closet, she said. There she stayed until about four years ago, when she found herself in the crisis bed.

"Despite knowing myself, the world told me different, and if I wanted to avoid problems I had to give the world what it wanted to see — and the world wanted to see a boy," Patience said.

She finally confided her secret to a nurse: "I have to admit, I'm a girl. ... It's the first time I'm really just admitting it and saying that this is who I'm going to be."

Though it seemed like she had it together, "I would cry almost every night. ... Because I never felt like I would ever get a chance to be me," she said.

With the help of other transgender inmates, Patience began to come out.

"Now I'm becoming more and more of me, and the more I am, the less angry I am, the more able I am to just kind of love myself and be gentler to other people."

Patience, known as Kat, wrote about her struggles and transition over decades in prison, from her teen years to her 40s, in a short story she called "Platinum Linings" for the LGBTQ writing group at CMF.

" ... my decisions, born and died in rage, put me so far away from where I started from. I never heard I'm proud of you as a child. In pain, my anger rose as I struggled to stand. To be more than I was ever allowed to imagine. Forced to live as a man ...

... I desperately needed to be locked away — jailed and be moved for the safety of all involved. It provided me time to reflect and change. To be a better person, grow and evolve. ...

If only those thoughts would have molded me as a child I may now be reading a better page. But then I wouldn't be me, the woman, the Kat, that my transformation has made."

‘I Just Jumped In’

As a child growing up in West Covina, Ava Fey knew she was different. In private, she would dress up in her mother’s and then stepmother’s clothing.

"I had a pretty good idea I wasn't like the other little boys," she said.

Like Patience, Fey, 58, ended up homeless and a victim of child sex trafficking on the streets around L.A., she said.

Fey said she first went to federal prison at age 20 for robbing banks. After a few years, she came out as transgender. After she was released, Fey lived as a woman until she landed in California state prison in 1995 for the arson death of her adopted father. His death haunts her to this day.

"Worst thing I've ever done in my life," she said. "I didn't mean for him to come to any harm. So when he did, it was even worse. ... I'm not complaining about being in prison. I deserve to have come here."

While in maximum security lockup in California, she tried to keep her gender identity under the radar.

"I didn't want to get used and abused," Fey said. "Once I got out of there, then I kind of loosened up. It took me a minute. And I just jumped in."