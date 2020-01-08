How the Killing of a California Man Sparked Conflict with Iran

A report in the Sacramento Bee offers insight into the events that led up to the U.S. assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Last month, an Iraqi-American translator from Sacramento was killed in a rocket attack while working in Iraq. The Bee reports the attack that cost Nawres Waleed Hamid his life set off a chain of events that prompted the U.S. to carry out the strikes that killed Soleimani last week.

Reporter: Sawsan Morrar, Sacramento Bee

Security Analyst Says There Is 'Opportunity For Cease fire With Iran'

As tensions escalate with Iran, a security analyst say that while Iran's attacks on US forces in Iraq was provocative but restrained.

Guest: Joe Cirincione, President, Ploughshares Fund

Iranian Advocates Demand Investigation into Questioning of Iranian-Americans at U.S. Airports

The National Iranian American Council is calling on the Department of Homeland Security to investigate why U.S. immigration officials have been holding and questioning many Iranians and Iranian Americans returning to the U.S. these last few days.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED