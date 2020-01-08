Homeless Moms Who Took Over West Oakland Home Gain Support From Lawmakers

"I want to thank Moms 4 Housing for taking that house and for demonstrating that nowhere, nowhere should there be a vacant house anywhere in California when we have the housing crisis that we have," said Democratic state Sen. Nancy Skinner of Berkeley. "And it was totally legitimate for those homeless moms to take over that house."

The women are currently awaiting a final eviction ruling from a judge that will determine whether they can stay, though Alameda County Superior Court Judge Patrick McKinney has tentatively ruled in favor of the property owner, Wedgewood, a Redondo Beach-based real estate investment group that bought the home in a foreclosure auction last year.

Chanting "affordable housing now," members of Moms 4 Housing shouted down Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf during her press conference Tuesday announcing a new housing development plan, one the women contend fall far short of meeting demand.

Schaaf has remained quiet on the women's eviction case, saying only that she hopes Wedgewood will sell the home to the group.

"I respect that the Moms 4 Housing are engaging in civil disobedience. And I applaud their bringing attention to the travesty of the fact that we, as a government, as a society, do not provide the basic human need of housing," Schaaf said after the press conference. She later asked for the group's contact information and said she planned to be in touch with its members.

Dominique Walker, 34, who has 1- and 5-year-old daughters, said she moved back to her native Oakland from Mississippi last year but could not find a place to live in the pricey market. She said many of the people who used to live in her neighborhood have been forced out by rising prices.

"Housing is a human right. I pay bills there. I pay water, PG&E, internet. We live there," Walker said. "We want to purchase the home. ... It needs to belong back in the hands of the community. It was stolen through the foreclosure crisis."

Wedgewood bought the home for $501,000 and took possession days after the women moved in, said Sam Singer, a spokesman for the company. The 1908 house has one bathroom and is about 1,500 square feet.