Scott Wiener Pushes His Housing Fix for Third Time

U.S. Firefighters Depart for Australia to Help Fight Bush Fires

21 U.S. Forest Service firefighters left last night on a flight to Melbourne. The California Report's Saul Gonzalez visited a fire house north of Los Angeles yesterday as the "hot shot" crew packed their gear and said their goodbyes to family.

Guest: Firefighter Jorge Perez

What Firefighters Will Do Once They Get to Australia

Once the American firefighters get on the ground in Australia, here's a preview of what they're likely to be doing

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, KQED

Scott Wiener Pushes for Housing Density Zoning Fix for a Third Time

One of the most closely-watched bills in the Legislature this session? is an attempt to fix our state's housing crisis. Senate Bill 50 hinges on boosting housing density by making it easier to build more housing, especially near transit hubs. And it's being introduced for a third time Tuesday with a series of changes he hopes will breathe new life into his plan.

Guest: State Senator Scott Wiener, San Francisco

State Lawmakers Push Bill to Ban Vaping

California lawmakers want to go further to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco in stores throughout the state.

Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED