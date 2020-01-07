Teachers Who Must Pay Their Subs While on Extended Leave May Get Relief

A California state lawmaker is moving to repeal a 40-year-old law requiring public school teachers on extended sick leave to pay for their own substitute teachers.
KQED first reported on the state law last spring, after a San Francisco Unified school community created a GoFundMe to help one of their teachers who was battling cancer. That teacher had to pay the cost of her own substitute — amounting to nearly half of her paycheck — while she underwent extended treatment. After the story published, more California public school teachers came forward to describe similar hardships.