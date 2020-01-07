Teachers Who Must Pay Their Subs While on Extended Leave May Get Relief

State Sen. Connie Leyva, chair of the education committee, then took up the issue, but said action would need to wait until this session. Now she's introduced SB 796, which would entitle school employees to continue to receive full pay while on extended sick leave.

“No public school employee on extended sick leave should ever lose the majority of their salary while they are in the fight of their life.” Leyva said in a statement. “In that moment, the employee’s job is to simply survive. It should not be the employee’s job to pay for their own replacement or, even worse, figure out how to feed or keep a roof over their family’s head while they are undergoing cancer treatment or any other health crisis while on extended sick leave."