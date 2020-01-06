California Sends Veteran Firefighters to Australia to Help Battle Massive Blazes

The Department of the Interior and U.S. Forest Service are currently working to send another group of personnel as soon as possible, as requested by Australia's emergency services council, according to a statement from the National Interagency Fire Center.

Australia and New Zealand have been sending firefighters to the U.S. for more than 15 years, most recently in August 2018, when 138 came to help battle fires in Northern California and the Northwest, Bilbao said.

The last time U.S. firefighters worked in Australia was 2010.

“Our focus remains on helping the people of Australia and keeping people safe in these unprecedented conditions,” said Craig Leff, director of the Department of the Interior’s Office of Wildland Fire.

