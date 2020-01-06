California Sends Veteran Firefighters to Australia to Help Battle Massive Blazes

A crew of 21 veteran firefighters based in the Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles will head to Australia on Monday to help battle the country’s out-of-control wildfires that have killed at least 25 people and scorched millions of acres.
Federal agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management have already sent a few dozen people to help, most of them with experience managing fires, said Carrie Bilbao, a spokeswoman with the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho. The center is mobilizing U.S. resources in response to Australia’s requests for international firefighting aide.