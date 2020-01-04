The Cave Woman of India: Tracing My Scars as an Immigrant's Daughter

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

Most children of immigrant parents know what it's like to walk between two worlds. Many also know that the journey from one place to another can leave a legacy of scars.

In this encore episode, KQED’s Sandhya Dirks take us on a journey back to India — her mother’s homeland — to tell a story about inherited trauma, mental illness, and South Asian history.

"When I think of my childhood visits to India, I most vividly remember my mother’s caves. Well, maybe they are not her caves, not really, but for almost as long as I can remember my mother has been obsessed with — and has studied — a place called Ajanta."

Ajanta is a UNESCO world heritage site that Dirks' mother spent 30 years studying. The two return to those caves together in this week's episode.