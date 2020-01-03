Sierra Snowpack Looking Good Despite Slow Start

An annual California tradition took place yesterday. Personnel from the state’s Department of Water Resources trudged up to a spot in the mountains west of Lake Tahoe. They plunged a big blue tube into the snow in order to measure the snowpack and how much water California will have in the coming months.

Reporter: Peter Arcuni

Justice Dept. Report Confirms Racial Bias In Traffic Stops

If you’re an African American driver in California it’s much more likely you’ll be stopped and searched by the police than Latino or white motorists. That’s the finding of a new report from California’s Department of Justice.

More Top-Grossing Films Were Directed By Women In 2019

the number of top grossing films directed by women reached a new high last year. Thanks to movies like “Harriet” “Hustlers” and “Little Women. According to a USC Annenberg study, ten percent of the most profitable movies of 2019 were directed by women.

Reporter: Alice Woelfle

New State Law Leads To Dozens Of Catholic Sex Abuse Lawsuits

In San Diego half a dozen lawsuits have been filed against the Catholic Diocese and various parishes. The suits allege child sexual abuse in the 1960s and 70s by now deceased priests across San Diego County.

Tribal Liaisons Make A Difference For Cal State Students

Students from California’s Native American communities have long had low college graduation rates. Lack of support and mentoring for Native American students is often cited as a reason. Now, more universities like Cal State San Bernadino are appointing tribal liaisons.

Reporter: Adolfo Guzman-Lopez, KPCC