Steve Glazer on Working for Jerry Brown and the Challenges of Reaching Across the Aisle
Political Breakdown

28 min
Scott ShaferGuy Marzorati
State Senator Steve Glazer (D-Orrinda) with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Guy Marzorati.

Scott and Guy Marzorati kick off the new year by discussing the making of KQED's new series The Political Mind of Jerry Brown. Then, State Senator Steve Glazer joins to share his experiences working for the former governor; from volunteering for Brown in college, to running Brown's campaign for governor in 2010. Glazer also talks about life as a moderate in the state legislature and politics in his Bay Area swing district.

