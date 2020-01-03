Suing to Keep the 'Profit' in 'For-Profit Prison'

For-profit prison company GEO Group Inc. sued California over the state's new ban on private detention.

AB 32, which went into effect Jan. 1, phases out for-profit immigration detention centers and prisons.

Boca Raton-based GEO Group was singled out in a 2018 U.S. Department of Homeland Security inspector general report for serious violations at the company's Adelanto facility.

GEO Group also recently inked several 15-year contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement worth billions of dollars, locking in revenue before the new law took effect.