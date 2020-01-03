SF, Inmates Reach Tentative Deal Over Jail Sewage Flooding

During this time, inmates would often have to clean up the sewage without proper cleaning supplies, said Stanley Goff, a civil rights attorney representing the group. The inmates were also left without access to showers and drinking water for hours since jail staff had to shut off water when flooding occurred.

"Imagine ... you're sleeping, you wake up in the middle of the night, you hear water, you put your feet down to get out of your bunk and all of a sudden your feet and your socks are soaked in raw sewage, all your stuff has been soiled," said Fulvio Cajina, another civil rights attorney representing the inmates.

The lawsuit was filed in late 2018 after inmates submitted informal grievances with the county jail to no avail, Goff said.

"It was inhumane," he said. "I think that society expects for us to treat dogs better than that."