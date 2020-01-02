Julián Castro Exits, and Democrats' Diversity Diminishes Again

The field of Democratic presidential candidates once hailed as a representation of the party's diversity became slightly whiter Thursday as former Housing Secretary Julián Castro announced he was ending his campaign for the White House.

In a message to his supporters sent via Twitter, the former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, acknowledged the reality that his campaign was not gaining traction, despite a compelling personal story and experience at the local and federal level.

"It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts — I hope you’ll join me in that fight," Castro tweeted.