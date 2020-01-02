3.9 Quake Near Morgan Hill Rattles South Bay on New Year's Day

The temblor struck at 11:16 p.m. at a depth of 3.7 miles. Its epicenter was 5.8 miles northeast of Morgan Hill, USGS said.

People reported light shaking between the South Bay city and Santa Cruz on USGS's "Did You Feel It?" page. The website received more than 8,800 responses that mostly described the shaking as weak or light.

In Southern California, an earthquake struck offshore early Thursday.

The 4.0 quake hit at 2:13 a.m. near the Channel Islands. USGS said it was centered about 15 miles south of Port Hueneme at a depth of 6 miles.

Here's how Californians reacted to the quakes on Twitter: