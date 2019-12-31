Tech Companies Sue California Over Independent Contractor Law

The companies Uber and Postmates are ending 2019 by suing the state of California. They want to stop AB-5, a state law that takes effect tomorrow. It will make the companies classify thousands of their drivers as employees instead of independent contractors, making gig workers eligible for regular pay and health insurance.

Recent Spills Mean Changes To Oil Drilling In California

One of California's largest oil and gas producers is making cuts to its oil drilling operations because of new state rules prompted by a series of spills earlier this year. A company spokeswoman says that cut means about 90 workers from about a half-a-dozen contractors could lose their jobs.

Reporter: Ted Goldberg

Judge Considers Whether To Evict Mothers Occupying Vacant Oakland Home

An Alameda County judge is considering whether a group of homeless mothers living in a vacant home without permission can stay there. The women moved into the house last month and say they're not leaving anytime soon.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe

After 45 Years Of Satire Beach Blanket Babylon Says Farewell

One of the country’s longest-running comedy revues is staging its final performance in San Francisco this evening. For forty-five years Beach Blanket Babylon has entertained millions of locals, tourists and even the Queen of England, with its goofy send-ups of the rich and famous.

Reporter: Chloe Veltman