Fireworks and Free (or Cheap) New Year's Eve Events in the Bay Area

Whether you're looking for fireworks or you prefer avoiding the crowds, the Bay Area offers a variety of budget-friendly ways to ring in the new year.

Fireworks

One of the most iconic parts of New Year's Eve is the fireworks. Lucky for us, you don't have to go far to find them.

The fireworks show along San Francisco's Embarcadero starts Tuesday evening as midnight approaches. The fireworks will be launched from the bay, south of the Ferry Building, so keep that in mind when scouting out the best spots to watch from.

It's expected to be partly cloudy in San Francisco on Tuesday night. For the most accurate forecast — or when deciding on how many layers to bring — check the weather before going out.

Word to the wise: If you don't like crowds, avoid the Embarcadero area around midnight.