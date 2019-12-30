Your Bay Area Guide to Getting Home Safely on New Year's Eve

Planning on ringing in 2020 with a rockin' New Year's Eve? Here are some ways to make sure you end your night right, by getting home safely:
- BART: Regular service runs until 8 p.m. and special service from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. During that time, trains will run about every 20 minutes, and some will skip stops in downtown San Francisco to avoid platform overcrowding from the midnight fireworks show. Antioch and Richmond line trains won't stop at Embarcadero. Dublin/Pleasanton and South Fremont/Warm Springs line trains will not stop at Montgomery, and after the fireworks, they also won't stop at the West Oakland station. Check the BART announcement and its timetables for full details. BART will operate on a Sunday timetable with service beginning at 8 a.m. on New Year's Day.
- Muni: Muni is offering free rides this year from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Remember not to tag on with a Clipper card or MuniMobile ticket, unless you want to get charged. Muni has also added extra service on Muni Metro and buses. More route information is available on SFMTA's website.
- AC Transit: All AC Transit rides will be free from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. You can see their full schedule and route maps here.
- Sam Trans: You can ride Sam Trans for free from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. On New Year's Day, Sam Trans will run on its regular Sunday schedule.
- Caltrain: Rides on Caltrain are free from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Northbound service headed to San Francisco will have two extra trains, and Caltrain will run extra southbound trains following the fireworks show. The frequency of those trains will depend on crowd size. Caltrain will run its regular Sunday schedule on New Year's Day.
- VTA: VTA is offering free rides from Dec. 28-31. On New Year's Eve, 181 bus line and light rail lines will run an hour later than usual. You can find specific route information on VTA's website.
- Capitol Corridor: On New Year's Day, Capitol Corridor will run on its holiday and weekend schedule.