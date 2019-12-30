Anti-Semitic Attacks Increased In Los Angeles This Year

There are growing concerns about antisemitism in the U.S. following recent attacks targeting the American Jewish community. In California cities like L.A. there has been an increase in anti-Semitic incidents in 2019.

It's Still Illegal To Eat Roadkill In California

California wildlife officials say next year it will still be illegal to collect and eat dead animals you find along the state's highways. That's despite a new law that many believed would legalize the practice.

Reporter: Dan Brekke

2020 Rover Will Explore Possibilities For Human Habitation Of Mars

Engineers from NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena are putting the finishing touches on what’s called Mars 2020. It’s a car sized rover that will be sent to the Red Planet next year. The mission will explore possibilities for future human habitation.

Guest: Steve Barajas, JPL Engineer