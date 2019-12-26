Four Shot Christmas Night at East Oakland House Party

The Oakland Police Department said the shooting injured a 15-year-old boy, a 29-year-old woman and two men ages 27 and 28.

The victims were taken to various hospitals. All of them are in stable condition.

Johnna Watson, a spokesperson for the department, said the witnesses and victims speak Hmong, which is posing a translation challenge for police.

"Our investigators certainly are making strides. ...we do have some challenges, but we'll certainly overcome those challenges as our investigators work through with the translator, not only with the victims, but with the witnesses that were at the party," Watson said.

The shooter attended the party and was known by many guests, according to Watson, who described the shooting as an "isolated incident." Reports indicated there were more than two dozen people at the party.

The East Bay Times reported the incident marks the third shooting in East Oakland since Tuesday evening.

A 61-year-old man was killed and a 17-year-old boy and another man were shot over a five hour time period between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they don't believe the shootings are related.

KQED's Ted Goldberg and Audrey Garces contributed to this report.