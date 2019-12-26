A Look Back At Some Of The Biggest Topics Of 2019: Housing And Homelessness

Cities enacted emergency housing bills and expanded rent control in an attempt to tackle homelessness, and a statewide law capping rent increases goes into effect January 1st 2020. Homelessness continues to be one of the biggest challenges facing the state, but a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision ruled in their favor saying unhoused people have the right to sleep on the street, if no shelter beds are available.

Guests: Erika Aguilar and Anna Scott