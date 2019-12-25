'Moms 4 Housing' Gear Up for Post-Christmas Court Battle

In the living room of the house at 2928 Magnolia Street, a big construction paper sign advises visitors to remove their shoes — “Baby Zone” is lettered on it in black marker.

Dominique Walker’s 1 year-old son has been learning to walk in the carpeted living room of the West Oakland home. The family has been settling in since Walker and Sameerah Karim broke into the home, which is owned by a real estate investment company, in November.

The two broke in to protest the amount of vacant homes in Oakland amid a housing crisis and speculative housing. This comes as a recent federal report found a 2.7 percent increase in homelessness across the U.S. driven almost “entirely” by a 16.4 percent increase in California.

Since occupying the house, the moms who live there have done their best to make it a home in time for the holidays. Their Christmas tree is decorated, and Walker said they plan to make a gingerbread house. They want to enjoy the holiday.

Then on Thursday — the day after Christmas — they’ll drive down to Hayward to fight against their removal from the property. The hearing was originally scheduled for December 30, but was rescheduled for Thursday earlier this week.

In early December, Walker and Karim received an eviction notice from Wedgewood LLC, which owns the company that technically owns the house. Now, they’re heading to court to argue that they are tenants and can contest that eviction.