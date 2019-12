2019 Education Roundup: Teacher Strikes, Charter Schools, And The End Of SAT's?

This year teachers in Oakland and Los Angeles went on strike to demand better pay, more support, and smaller class sizes. In higher education the University of California may eliminate SAT tests for admissions, and and a look ahead to a 2020 ballot measure that would change the property tax rules for businesses and raise money for education.

Guests: Vanessa Rancaño, and John Fensterwald